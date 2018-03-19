MCLEAN, Va.—Hilton’s Hampton Inn brand opened five new upper-midscale hotels in the past month, including Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Chicago Burr Ridge and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Glenarden/Washington D.C.

“Complementing Hampton’s global growth and strengthening our U.S. portfolio, these new properties join our 2,300-plus hotels in offering guests a quality and high value lodging option wherever their travels may lead them this Spring,” Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head of the brand, says.

The Chicago Burr Ridge hotel is among the newly opened U.S. properties. The property is located near popular attractions such as the Brookfield Zoo, Oak Brook Center Mall, Toyota Park, and downtown Chicago. The Glenarden/Washington D.C. hotel is also one of the new open properties. The hotel has a complimentary shuttle to reach the Largo and New Carrollton Metrorail stations for access to Washington, D.C. monuments, museums, and landmarks including Six Flags America and FedEx Field as well as companies such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Cintas Corporation, and Hewlett Packard.

Hampton also grew its presence in Georgia, Florida, and Colorado with the addition of Hampton Inn by Hilton Forsyth, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tallahassee Capitol-University, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Lafayette Medical, respectively. Each of the properties includes the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast and On the Run breakfast bags, as well as free WiFi in every guestroom. Digital key access is also available at select properties.

Photo: Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tallahassee Capitol-University