Canada’s Hotel Pipeline Is On The Upswing

PORTSMOUTH, NH—According to Lodging Econometrics (LE), Canada’s hotel construction pipeline currently has 214 projects with a total of 28,299 rooms, up 7 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY). Of that total, 75 projects and 10,700 rooms are currently under construction, up 12 percent YOY. Projected scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are up 29 percent—at 84 projects and 9,808 rooms. Projects still in the early planning phase are down 19 percent—at 55 projects and 7,791 rooms.

The top hotel companies in Canada’s construction pipeline are: Marriott International with 46 projects/6,997 rooms; Hilton Worldwide with 29 projects/3,649 rooms; and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 28 projects/3,149 rooms. The largest brands in the pipeline for each of these companies are: Courtyard by Marriott with 12 projects/1,733 rooms; Hampton Inn with 8 projects/825 rooms; and Holiday Inn Express with 18 projects/1,935 rooms.

Cities in Canada with the largest pipelines are: Toronto with 37 projects/4,960 rooms; Calgary with 18 projects/2,808 rooms; and Montreal with 12 projects/1,652 rooms.