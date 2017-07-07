A Bygone Era: The Rossi Hotel

For more than a decade, the Palm Springs, Calif.-based San Guiliano Hotel was renowned for its unique suites and mountainside views. In February 2017, following a period of renovations, the San Guiliano reopened its doors as The Rossi Hotel.

The Rossi’s eight suites—which range from studios to one bedrooms—have Jacuzzis and private patios, encouraging guests to get outdoors and soak in the view. By combining furnishings and antiques from different time periods and locations all over the world, the property cultivated an eclectic flair that highlights the original 1920s architecture of the hotel. Each statement piece was carefully curated and many come with a story. For example, the headboard in the Ranch Hacienda suite was made from a door procured from actor Errol Flynn’s estate.

The Rossi’s callbacks to a bygone era don’t stop with the guestrooms. By the pool, the hotel plays music from 1940s. The pet-friendly hotel offers special event space and accommodations such as personal chefs, shoppers, massages, and private in-suite dining. And though it offers majestic mountain views, The Rossi Hotel is also just two blocks away from the Palm Springs’ downtown strip.