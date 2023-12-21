Wyndham Opens First Trademark Collection Hotel in Malta

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—The Quadro Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, has opened. Located in St. Julian’s, the hotel is near St. George’s Bay and shops and restaurants. The hotel is the first Trademark in Malta and joins the brand’s growing portfolio of over 200 Trademark hotels globally.

The Quadro has offee and pastries at on-site restaurant Otto and room service. Guest rooms at the Quadro are minimalist with light wood furnishings, textures, and accents. Each room offers WiFi, a mini-fridge, and an espresso maker.

Locally owned and operated by STED Co., the hotel is near (11 kilometers) Malta International Airport. Additional on-site amenities include a fitness center, car and bicycle rental, laundry service, and same-day dry cleaning. The hotel is smoke-free.

“St. Julian’s is a magical destination unlike anywhere in the world. Through Trademark, we’re able to celebrate what makes our town and our hotel unique – all while tapping into the power of Wyndham,” said Edward Gauci, director, STED Co.

Advertisement

“Trademark prides itself on offering distinctive accommodations in sought-after destinations. Malta is certainly no exception. The Quadro is a testament to the brand’s increasingly strong position within our industry and its growing popularity with top developers from around the world,” said Vassilis Themelidis, regional director, South and East Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Launched in 2017, Trademark is present in nearly 30 countries, and in the last 18 months, the brand has added almost 90 hotels in 12 new countries.