PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Networking for Wyndham’s Black Owners and Lodging Developers (BOLD) and Women Own the Room franchisees now includes access to peer-to-peer connections and mentorship. Created on the foundation of building community for diverse hoteliers, the new Accelerator Circle gives BOLD and Women Own the Room franchisees access to Wyndham’s network of existing owners and industry experts through quarterly, small-group virtual meetups focused on fast-tracking hotel openings and performance.

From networking and education to operational support and services to help maximize revenue, BOLD and Women Own the Room offer solutions to help break down the common barriers each group faces when pursuing hotel ownership. Together, BOLD and Women Own the Room have resulted in more than 90 hotel deals with Black and women hoteliers with more than 20 hotels that are now open.

“Navigating hotel ownership isn’t easy, with many owners facing the same challenges over and over. Wyndham’s Accelerator Circle connects a dynamic community for Black and women entrepreneurs who haven’t always had the support of our industry. It’s a space for owners to exchange knowledge, learn from seasoned pros, and the expected result? A more diverse industry with a new wave of empowered, savvy owners,” said Galen Barrett, vice president, strategic franchise initiatives, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Created to help entrepreneurs from the time they consider hotel ownership through opening a hotel, both BOLD and Women Own the Room emphasize fostering an interactive community that supports diversity in hospitality. With Accelerator Circle, Wyndham focuses on facilitating connection among its BOLD and Women Own the Room owners, allowing them to learn from shared experiences and grow together as an engaged community.

In line with its Owner First approach to franchising, Accelerator Circle sessions will focus on topics that come from franchisees, including securing financing, hotel renovations, development, and operations, among others. Sessions will be led by industry professionals—spanning Wyndham team members, industry experts, and owner peers—facilitating peer-to-peer discussions, and providing insights focused on the real-time concerns owners face today.

Kicking off the series for Accelerator Circle this fall, WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver will lead a discussion focused on optimizing relationships with franchisors. During her tenure, Mimi has overseen the development, opening, and operations of numerous hotels, raised more than $100 million in equity for the company, and most recently, worked with Wyndham as the company’s 25th brand, WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham. She’s witnessed the success of her late grandfather, Jack DeBoer. Future sessions will be hosted by other industry professionals with topics spanning fundraising, construction, and renovation, creating an optimal staffing model, and more.

“Hotel ownership is challenging, and I’ve seen firsthand how valuable it is to have a circle of supporters to help navigate those difficulties and drive success. I was drawn to Wyndham because of their dedication to increasing diversity in hospitality, and Accelerator Circle is one meaningful way I can give back to inspire future generations—especially those who might not see a clear path—to join our fantastic industry,” said Mimi Oliver, CEO, WaterWalk.