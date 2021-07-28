Urgo Hotels & Resorts Adds 10 Management Contracts in 12 Months

BETHESDA, Maryland — Urgo Hotels & Resorts, a hotel company that operates, develops, invests, and owns hotels and resorts throughout North America, has added 10 management contracts over the past 12 months. The move brings the company’s total hotel portfolio to 50 properties with approximately 7,000 rooms across the United States. and Canada.

“The pandemic forced owners to reevaluate their management relationships, resulting in many hoteliers seeking more personalized operators to help guide their hotels through what has been one of the most difficult periods in the history of the industry,” said Matt Jalazo, senior vice president of development, Urgo Hotels & Resorts. “This has been a boon for us as our portfolio continues to outperform the industry in terms of RevPAR. Urgo continues to increase its portfolio in the boutique/independent and lifestyle segments as owners look to improve the positioning and value of their assets.”

The new hotels include the 149-room Courtyard Toledo Airport Holland; the 146-room Courtyard Dayton South; the 202-room Moxy Miami South Beach; the 64-room MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa; the 72-room Buck T-4 Lodge; the 177-room Humaniti Montreal, Autograph Collection; the 142-room Hilton Garden Inn Montreal Midtown; the 120-room Homewood Suites Montreal Midtown; the 210-room Delta Hotels by Marriott Monte Sainte Anne, Resort & Convention Center; and a 59-room private club hotel.

“We have nine hotels in our pipeline, seven of which are expected to open within the next nine months,” Jalazo noted. “We continue to invest back into the company to absorb the new growth and proactively prepare for future growth in order to reach our goal of becoming one of the most trusted hotel companies in the industry.”