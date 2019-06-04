WoodSpring Suites Adds a Dozen U.S. Hotels

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Following a record-breaking 2018, WoodSpring Suites has started 2019 with coast-to-coast expansion as one of Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s fastest-growing brands. WoodSpring has gained especially strong traction in the western United States, where there is room to grow in the extended-stay segment.

“Every month since the acquisition, WoodSpring Suites has delivered for Choice and our owners, who appreciate the brand’s operating model, franchisor support, and return on investment,” said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “We’re particularly pleased that a dozen extended-stay hotels have already opened this year—several of which expand our footprint in the western U.S.”

The WoodSpring brand is progressing toward its goal of 300 hotels open across the United States by the end of next year. The brand recently marked the opening of its 250th hotel in February. Through May 2019, WoodSpring has opened the following hotels: WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham, Portland, Ore.; WoodSpring Suites Harrisburg Linglestown, Linglestown, Pa.; WoodSpring Suites Naples, Naples, Fla.; WoodSpring Suites Indianapolis Zionsville, Whitestown, Ind.; WoodSpring Suites Merrillville, Merrillville, Ind.; WoodSpring Suites Davenport, Davenport, Iowa; WoodSpring Suites Minneapolis Airport Mendota Heights, Mendota Heights, Minn.; WoodSpring Suites Lake Jackson, Lake Jackson, Texas; WoodSpring Suites Washington DC Northeast Greenbelt, Greenbelt, Md.; WoodSpring Suites St. Paul Woodbury, Woodbury, Minn.; WoodSpring Suites Orlando International Drive, Orlando, Fla.; and WoodSpring Suites Quantico, Stafford, Va.

The extended-stay brand continues to draw strong interest from developers across the country. In the first quarter, Choice awarded seven WoodSpring franchise agreements and increased the brand’s pipeline by 22 percent to 110 hotels.

“Since the Choice acquisition, the WoodSpring brand has taken off with developers and shows no sign of slowing down,” said Ron Burgett, vice president, extended stay hotels development, Choice Hotels. “We’re proud to bring our proven extended-stay brand to more markets and expand WoodSpring’s footprint across the nation.”