Wayfinder Newport Joins Pyramid Global Hospitality Portfolio

BOSTON, Massachusettes and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—Pyramid Global Hospitality announced the Wayfinder Newport hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, as the latest addition to the company’s management portfolio. Continuing a partnership with Dovetail + Co, owner of the Wayfinder Newport, Pyramid Global has assumed management of the 197-room hotel with plans underway to rebuild and revitalize the property.

“We are pleased to welcome the Wayfinder Newport to Pyramid Global’s Luxury & Lifestyle collection of world-renowned properties and to extend our footprint into the beautiful state of Rhode Island,” said Chris Devine, chief investment officer, Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We look forward to partnering with the fantastic team at Dovetail + Co to reinvigorate this remarkable property.”

First opened in 2020, the Wayfinder Newport is a boutique hotel developed with local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs to create a homage to the destination. The Wayfinder pairs coastal design with local talent to provide a mindful hotel experience that highlights Rhode Island’s energy.

Just two years after its opening, the Wayfinder Newport suffered damage in a fire. In close collaboration with Dovetail + Co, Pyramid Global intends to support the current restoration of the property with plans to reopen a portion of the hotel this summer and the rest to follow this fall.

The addition of Wayfinder Newport to Pyramid Global Hospitality’s portfolio supports its relationship with ownership team Dovetail + Co as the two companies also own and operate Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda.

“Wayfinder Newport has a special place in Dovetail’s heart as our first property,” said Phil Hospod, founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co. “We love Rhode Island as a second home. We are eager to open our doors again, continue contributing to this dynamic community, and excited to build a great team with Pyramid Global that shares our appreciation for this beautiful state.”