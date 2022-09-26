Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels

DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area.

The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.

The 88-suite Hampton Inn & Suites has an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, and 650-square feet of meeting space. The property is located three miles from Athens city center, with I-65 access, making it only 90 minutes by car to Nashville, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama. The property is within walking distance from local restaurants and a short distance from Southern Gayles Golf Course, Canebrake Country Club, and the Alabama Veterans Museum.

“Both of these properties showed strong performance during the pandemic and fit well into our investment criteria,” said Craig Nussbaum, executive vice president acquisitions, Waramaug Hospitality. “We are excited to enter the booming Huntsville market and are planning a comprehensive renovation of both assets to ensure they maintain their status as market leaders.”

Huntsville, Alabama, is located near the Tennessee border in North Alabama. Huntsville has a prominent government presence and is home to numerous aerospace and technology companies.

Terrapin Hospitality will be managing both assets.