ATLANTA—Peachtree Group’s (Peachtree) development division, Peachtree Hospitality Development (PHD), is on track to deliver a record year of development. In 2022, PHD has opened three select-service hotels, with another hotel slated to open later this year. In addition, the company will break ground this year on 11 hotels, primarily select-service, across the United States. In total, Peachtree will add more than 1,500 rooms to its portfolio through these developments.

“While construction starts have been slowed by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, we have successfully navigated these issues and remain on track to deliver the most hotel openings and groundbreakings in our history,” said Mitul Patel, Peachtree’s COO and managing principal.

The hotels opened this year include:

95-room Homewood Suites by Hilton in Destin, Florida

134-room Homewood Suites by Hilton in Louisville, Kentucky

157-room SpringHill Suites in Baltimore, Maryland

Peachtree expects the 132-room Hilton Garden Inn in Florence, Kentucky, to open later this year, as well as two hotels in Florida—the Hilton Garden Inn in Pensacola and the Hampton Inn Delray Beach—during the first three months of 2023.

“These hotels are already performing extremely well, achieving among the highest performance within their competitive sets in their respective markets,” said Patrick Short, president of Peachtree Hospitality Management, a division of Peachtree and operator of the properties. “These results are also a testament to the popularity of select-service hotels, which address today’s traveler’s value and convenience preferences.”

The 11 groundbreakings include:

118-room SpringHill Suites in Lexington, Kentucky

112-room Residence Inn in Plainfield, Indiana

122-room Home2 Suites by Hilton in Ashburn, Virginia

274-room Tempo by Hilton and SpringHill Suites in Atlanta, Georgia

98-room Homewood Suites by Hilton in Jackson, Tennessee

120-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Palmdale, California

114-room Hilton Garden Inn in Buford, Georgia

123-room Homewood Suites by Hilton in Boca Raton, Florida

136-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Maui, Hawaii

257-room Embassy Suites by Hilton in Gulf Shores, Florida

151-room Curio by Hilton in Paso Robles, California

These hotels are expected to begin opening in late 2023 and into 2024.

Peachtree is building new hotels in opportunity zones. Created under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the purpose of opportunity zones is to spur economic growth and create jobs in low-income communities by incentivizing investment in roughly 8,700 regions across the country.

“While not every opportunity zone needs a hotel, these zones are typically in downtown markets, near airports, near industrial parks, near universities, places that hotels have historically done well,” said Brian Waldman, Peachtree’s CIO. “Investing in these areas positively impacts low-income communities, as they can boost economic growth and job creation.”

Peachtree will break ground on three opportunity zones, including the Hampton Inn and Suites in Maui, which will be only the second-branded hotel in the Maui airport area. The other two are in Paso Robles, California, and Plainfield, Indiana.

“Hotel investments are poised to be the most resilient commercial real estate asset class in today’s macroeconomic climate, and we expect hotels to perform well for the foreseeable future. As new hotels outperform older assets, we expect to continue to be active in our development program,” Waldman said.