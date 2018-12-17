Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Opens in Atlanta Buckhead

ATLANTA and MCLEAN, Va.—Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s luxury hotel brand, recently opened Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. The property, formerly Mandarin Oriental Atlanta, is the first for the brand in Atlanta.

At 42 stories tall in a building designed by American Architect Robert A.M. Stern, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead has a 15,000-square-foot spa, extensive meeting and event space, and on-site dining options. The property also includes 47 private residences that are branded and managed by Waldorf Astoria.

“The highly sought-after Buckhead neighborhood, home to fantastic restaurants and designer boutiques, is the perfect location for our iconic Waldorf Astoria brand,” said Dino Michael, global brand head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “We are incredibly excited to debut the brand in Atlanta and welcome this beautiful property to our portfolio.”

Located at 3376 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is close to popular attractions, such as Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia Aquarium, and the High Museum of Art. The property is within walking distance of Lenox Square Mall, The Shops Around Lenox, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, and Phipps Plaza.

The property has 127 rooms and 10 suites, some with their own private balconies, including the 2,340-square-foot Presidential Suite with dual balconies. The rooms, starting at 482 square feet, offer views of the city as well as a bathroom with dual sinks and a deep soaking tub. While the property will be reimagined with signature brand touches, the current accommodations have residential-inspired décor.

The hotel is owned by Xenia Hotels & Resorts and managed by Hilton Management Services.