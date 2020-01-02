Uptown Suites Partners With Fuel to Launch Mobile App Across Portfolio

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Fuel, a software provider and digital agency for the hotel industry, has partnered with extended-stay hotel brand Uptown Suites to integrate its full-featured interactive mobile app into the company’s digital ecosystem. The app was officially launched early in December and will serve all eight existing Uptown Suites properties in the United States.

Fuel’s mobile app solution will help Uptown Suites to maximize guest service and increase satisfaction through a set of mobile tools and benefits, including keyless entry, which allows guests to use their mobile phone as a secure digital key to unlock their guestroom door. In addition to saving staff time and reducing the workload at the front desk, this feature allows guest to skip the front desk and go directly to their assigned guestroom. It also eliminates the frustration of lost or non-working keycards and the inconvenience of having to visit the front desk for replacements.

The app will also enable bookings and a streamlined way for guests to renew their extended stay; seamless messaging, allowing guests to receive alerts directly from the property through push notifications; a comprehensive browser, allowing guests to easily research all Uptown Suites locations; and exclusive access to partner promotions, keeping guests at the forefront of all a hotel’s exclusive offerings.

“More and more hotel guests are beginning their travel journey using smartphones, and we want to be able to facilitate that kind of experience,” said Virginia Swords, director of marketing at Uptown Suites. “Through our partnership with Fuel, we are taking on a mobile strategy that will help us to meet our guests on whatever platform they choose, and with the highest possible level of service.”

“We are excited to roll out our suite of mobile solutions across Uptown Suites’ growing portfolio of extended-stay hotels,” said Stuart Butler, COO at Fuel. “Travelers do everything on the go these days, and allowing them to fully manage their stay through a single source, such as their mobile phone, can take a load off their mind. By making these interactions seamless these guests are one step closer to living in a home-away-from-home.”

