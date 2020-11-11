In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, several hospitality industry conferences have postponed or gone virtual with events, while others are moving forward with their original dates. Below is a list of 2021 conference announcements.

Last updated November 11, 2020

AAHOA Convention & Trade Show

The 2021 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show is planning to take place May 4-7, 2021, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Advertisement

ALIS

Northstar Travel Group and The BHN Group announced that the 20th edition of ALIS—originally scheduled for January 25-27, 2021—will be held April 19-21, 2021 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. In lieu of hosting an in-person ALIS in January, The BHN Group will host a live, online event called ALIS Winter Update on Monday, January 25, 2021.

The 2021 ALIS Summer Update series is slated to take place on July 12, 2021, at TWA Hotel in New York; July 15, 2021, at Margaritaville Nashville; July 19, 2021, at Virgin Hotels Dallas; and July 22, 2021, at Fairmont Century Plaza in California.

Forward

The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) next ForWard 2020 event is slated to take place from May 11-12, 2021, at the Hilton Chicago.

HD Expo + Conference

In November 2020, Hospitality Design announced its decision to postpone the 30th annual HD Expo + Conference—originally scheduled to take place May 4-6, 2021—until August 24-25, 2021. The show will remain at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HITEC

After hosting the virtual CYBER HITEC in 2020, HFTP is planning to return to an in-person HITEC in 2021, with the date and location to be announced.

Hunter Hotel Investment Conference

The next Hunter Hotel Investment Conference is planning to take place from March 9-11, 2021.

HX: The Hotel Experience

The next HX: The Hotel Experience Powered by AAHOA is scheduled for November 14-15, 2021 in New York City.

IPW

On September 30, 2020, the U.S. Travel Association announced that its annual trade show, IPW, will be a live, in-person event held in Las Vegas from September 18-22, 2021.

Wyndham Global Conference

On May 26, 2020, Wyndham announced plans to postpone its 2021 Global Conference to help relieve franchisees of event-related fees.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE