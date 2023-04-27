April is Earth Month—a perfect time to reflect on the hotel industry’s commitment to protecting the future of our planet by providing a “Responsible Stay” for guests.

America’s hotels are implementing sustainability measures and driving the industry toward a more environmentally responsible future through the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Responsible Stay initiative. Its four pillars include prioritizing energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, and responsible sourcing. So far, these principles have gained more than 80 endorsements from AHLA members, state associations, and independent properties.

Last month, we brought industry leaders and experts together for the inaugural Responsible Stay Summit in Washington, D.C. They discussed Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy; leveraging strategic social impact; and the future of sustainability policies. Through the Responsible Stay initiative, AHLA has offered hoteliers a set of organizing principles designed to provide a responsible stay for guests, protect the future of our planet, and support communities across the country. Responsible Stay complements several other important AHLA environmental sustainability initiatives, including:

AHLA’s strategic partnership with the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to amplify, collaborate on, and support hospitality sustainability programs and solutions;

AHLA’s longstanding partnership with the World Wildlife Fund on the Hotel Kitchen program, which uses innovative strategies to engage staff, partners, and guests in curbing food waste from hotel kitchens; and

AHLA’s ongoing partnership with the Department of Energy Better Buildings Initiative to drive energy efficiency in the hospitality sector by accelerating investment and sharing successful best practices.

Whether it’s requiring the use of LED lights and low-flow water fixtures or transitioning to bulk amenities, AHLA members are making important contributions to build on the hotel industry’s strong legacy of sustainability.

AHLA is proud to help our members in their journey to provide employees, guests, and communities with a responsible stay. We encourage hoteliers across the industry to join us by spreading the word about America’s hotel sustainability story, sharing your hotel’s sustainability successes, and endorsing the Responsible Stay principles at responsiblestay.org.