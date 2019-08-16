U.S. Hotels Report Mostly Negative For Week Of July 21-27

HENDERSONVILLE, TN —The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year (YOY) results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 21-27 July 2019, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of 22-28 July 2018, the industry recorded the following:

• Occupancy: -1.0% to 77.5%

• Average daily rate (ADR): -0.5% to US$136.00

• Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -1.6% at US$105.43

Among the Top 25 markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, experienced the highest rise in both occupancy (+5.2% to 82.7%) and RevPAR (+5.9% to US$112.44).

New Orleans, Louisiana, posted the largest lift in ADR (+4.9% to US$121.94).

San Francisco/San Mateo, California, registered the largest decrease in occupancy (-6.2% to 90.0%) and the only double-digit declines in ADR (-17.8% to US$240.40) and RevPAR (-22.9% to US$216.33).

Atlanta, Georgia, saw the second-largest decrease in occupancy (-5.2% to 76.0%).

Chicago, Illinois, reported the second-steepest drop in RevPAR (-8.0% to US$124.81), due primarily to the second-largest decline in ADR (-5.1% to US$151.38).

Overall, 16 of the Top 25 markets registered a RevPAR decrease.

