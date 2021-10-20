ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the upcoming debut of two new voco Hotels properties in the United States—the voco St. James Hotel New Orleans in Louisiana and the voco Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake in Washington state. The addition of these properties to the voco brand follows the recently announced dual-branded Holiday Inn and voco in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The voco brand launched in the Americas region last year and recently opened properties, including voco St. Augustine—Historic Area and voco The Franklin New York. The voco brand continues to grow, with more than 50 hotels now open or under development globally.

The voco St. James Hotel New Orleans, owned by BM Hotels and managed by NOLA Hotel Group, is located two blocks from the French Quarter in the landmark Banks Arcade. It is within walking distance of more than 200 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, as well as antique stores, boutiques, and museums. The St. James opened in 1833 as a meeting place for local merchants to conduct business and support the neighborhoods above Canal Street. In 1859, the building was renovated, and the original St. James hotel opened. With many floor plans, all rooms are inspired by the spirit of New Orleans.

The voco Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake is situated off Highway 101, near downtown Olympia, surrounding parks, the Washington State Capitol Campus, and local attractions like the Puget Sound Estuarium, Marathon Park, and the Olympic Flight Museum. The hotel was built in 1965 and sits on 10 acres overlooking Capitol Lake. Complete with several meetings spots, a coffee bar, lounge, onsite restaurant, pool, and lawns, guests can access what they need without leaving the property. This lodge-style hotel is managed by A-1 Hospitality Group and provides a getaway for families, large groups, and anyone looking for a room with a view.

Julienne Smith, senior vice president, development, commented, “The voco brand enhances already remarkable hotel properties, combining the strength of IHG while cultivating each hotel’s individual spirit and character. Both the voco St. James Hotel and the voco Olympia Hotel are well-known landmark properties offering unique experiences to guests from around the world. Completely different in style and location, these are excellent illustrations of the flexibility of voco. We look forward to working with NOLA Hotel Group and A-1 Hospitality Group to bring these hotels to life as voco hotels.”

Jennifer Portera, area director of sales and marketing, NOLA Hotel Group, said, “The St. James Hotel is a historical landmark and an essential part of New Orleans history. At NOLA Hotel Group, our mission is to provide great experiences for each of our guests and ensure a positive impact on our neighborhoods. When choosing a partner to work with, the voco brand stood out to us because it allows us to maintain the unique characteristics of the hotel while also bringing the New Orleans style of warm hospitality to our guests.”

Taran Patel, managing principal of A-1 Hospitality Group, stated, “We are excited to once again work with IHG to renovate and elevate this hotel with the voco brand. Our hotel is perfectly situated in the Puget Sound and near the beautiful Cascade Mountain range, where outdoor recreation, including hiking, kayaking, sailing, and skiing, is plentiful and attracts people of all ages. After spending time outdoors in one of the most beautiful parts of the United States, we know guests will enjoy relaxing and recharging with the upscale experience of voco.”

The voco brand offers a flexible approach to design concepts and implement various asset types, including new-build and conversion projects. The voco brand has become popular for historical buildings where many design elements are combined with updated renovations. All voco Hotels benefit from brand identity and access to IHG’s revenue delivery systems, optimizing owner returns.