RICHMOND, Va. — Sandpiper Hospitality, a Virginia-based hotel management company that specializes in the extended-stay segment, recently announced that it has signed another new third-party management agreement, this time with Atlanta’s Turnstone Group. Sandpiper will be managing the Turnstone Group’s new WoodSpring Suites Atlanta – Newnan, which is scheduled to open in early February 2021. Located in a rapidly growing city in Metro Atlanta close to the Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, The Ashley Park shopping center, and Historic Downtown Newnan Square, the hotel will include 125 suites, each with a full kitchen, as well as a fitness center and a laundry room.

This is the first WoodSpring Suites development for the Turnstone Group, a real estate investment and development firm based in Atlanta with a national footprint.

“We are excited to partner on our new WoodSpring Suites with Sandpiper Hospitality, a veteran management company within the extended-stay hospitality sector. After interviewing several potential managers, Sandpiper Hospitality was the obvious choice, because of the quality of its professionals, its state-of-the-art systems, and its proven results across a variety of markets,” said Chip Johnson, CEO, Turnstone Group. “Going forward, we expect Sandpiper Hospitality to be an integral member of the team as we expand our extended-stay hospitality holdings across the country.”

Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended-stay brands and currently has a portfolio of 42 managed hotels in 12 different states. Sandpiper currently manages three Extended Stay America hotels in Georgia.

“We are beyond excited to work with Turnstone to launch this new suburban Atlanta hotel and we look forward to expanding our management presence in Georgia,” said Jim Darter, president and CEO, Sandpiper Hospitality. “We also look forward to a robust future with Turnstone, a relationship already two years in the making. Our ownership experience allows us to think and act as an owner and our best-in-class management capability allows us to earn better than expected ROI for our clients.”

In November, Sandpiper announced a third-party management contract with Liberty Investment Properties, Inc. for the new WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park opening in North Carolina early next year. In 2021, Sandpiper Hospitality has plans to further expand in the extended-stay hotel segment and into additional market tiers, including additional new development properties in Georgia and Nevada.

