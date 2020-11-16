Tru by Hilton Rockwall Opens Outside of Dallas

Germantown, Tenn. — Tru by Hilton in Rockwall, Dallas, recently celebrated its official grand opening. The co-owners of the new hotel—Bill Margaritis and McNeill Hotel Company—announced that the McNeill Hotel Company will oversee all management and operations of the new hotel.

Rockwall, Texas, is a fast-growing suburb with a population of nearly 40,000 along the I-30 Corridor of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The 98-room hotel is within walking distance to Lake Ray Hubbard and the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Nearby attractions include a Bass Pro Shop and the newly developed Harbor District of shops, restaurants, and a movie theatre.

“We are extremely proud to bring this revolutionary Hilton brand with cross-generational appeal to this area and to be working with McNeill Hotel Company. Our mobile check-in and Digital Key promote today’s contactless services, and the Hilton CleanStay program will make for a cleaner stay, to help protect both our guests and our staff,” said Margaritis.

Advertisement

“We have a valued partnership with the Hilton brand and are pleased to add our first Tru by Hilton to the McNeill portfolio. Rockwall is an outstanding community with strong demographics and a diverse employment base, excellent transportation access, and modern lifestyle and recreational features,” said Phillip H. McNeill, Jr., CEO of McNeill Hotel Company.

The Tru by Hilton Rockwall was built on time and on budget by Weiss Builders, a construction and engineering company founded in 1939. The building’s exterior facade is wrapped with indigenous stone from Texas and offers partial views of the lake.

McNeill Hotel Company now owns and manages 26 select-service hotels across the Southeast, the Midwest, and Mountain West States, with several additional properties in the acquisition and development pipeline.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE