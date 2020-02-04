Germantown, Tenn. — Tru by Hilton in Rockwall, Texas, recently celebrated its official groundbreaking. The hotel is situated on a bluff with views of Lake Hubbard and is near Harbor District of shops, restaurants, and a movie theatre. Co-owner Bill Margaritis and Mark Ricketts, president and COO of McNeill Hotel Company, made the announcement.

The four-story, 98-room, select-service Tru by Hilton Rockwall will have a multifunctional fitness center and an outdoor pool with an outdoor seating area and firepit. Construction is already underway and Tru by Hilton Rockwall is expected to open in Fall 2020.

“Tru by Hilton provides a new hotel experience for guests at a great value. With a reimagined contemporary design, guests will have a high-quality and comfortable place to stay with modern touches, and service with a smile,” Margaritis said.

With a population of nearly 40,000, Rockwall, Texas, is northeast of Dallas and a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Tru by Hilton Rockwall is just south of Interstate 30, close by the Lake Ray Hubbard lakefront and the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Nearby attractions include a Bass Pro Shop and the Lake Harbor Lifestyle Center. Major employers include L-3 Technologies, a leading defense contractor; Whitmore Manufacturing Co.; and Channell Commercial.

“We have a valued partnership with the Hilton brand and are pleased to add our first Tru by Hilton to our property management portfolio,” said Ricketts. “Rockwall is an outstanding community with strong demographics and employment base, excellent transportation access, and an important lifestyle and recreational component.”

McNeill Hotel Investors and McNeill Hotel Company currently own and manage 25 select-service hotels across the Southeast, the Midwest, and Mountain West States, with several additional properties in the acquisition and development pipeline.

Grounded in value for both business and leisure travelers, the Tru by Hilton brand offers efficiently-designed guestrooms and reimagined public spaces for cross-generational appeal. The brand’s complimentary amenities include a customizable breakfast toppings bar; mobile check-in and Digital Key available through the Hilton Honors mobile app; and free WiFi.

