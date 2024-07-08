TownePlace Suites by Marriott Coeur d’Alene Opens

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—Western States Lodging and Management (WSLM) announced the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Coeur d’Alene. Located near the Spokane River and near Lake Coeur d’Alene in north Idaho, this new extended-stay hotel offers an experience and amenities tailored for both business and leisure travelers. WSLM manages the property under ownership with Garn Development.

“This development is an exciting new venture at Western States, expanding our collection of managed TownePlace Suites by Marriott properties and commitment to extended stay travel,” said David Webster Jr., chief operating officer, Western States Lodging and Management. “Our team’s ‘Personal Touch Culture’ strives to make a personal connection at every step, ensuring guests have an exceptional experience during their stay.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Coeur d’Alene offers suites with fully equipped kitchens, workstations, and living areas, creating a productive stay. The property includes an indoor pool and hot tub, a hot breakfast, an outdoor patio, and a fitness center.