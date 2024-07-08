OCEAN CITY, Maryland—The Harrison Group announced the acquisition of the Holiday Inn & Suites Virginia Beach – North Beach, an oceanfront resort located on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. This strategic acquisition marks an expansion for the Harrison Group, growing its offerings for families, business travelers, and conference attendees.

Situated along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline, the Holiday Inn & Suites Virginia Beach – North Beach has 238 guestrooms and suites. Each room has a private balcony or patio. The resort is designed to cater to all guests, from families enjoying a vacation to professionals attending conferences.

The property’s amenities include four pools, a lazy river, and a hot tub. Families can use the “Splash Kamp” amenity for children and family-friendly movies in the 48-seat theater. The hotel also has a breakfast buffet where kids eat free.

The resort offers three on-site dining options: The Greenery, The Square Whale, and the Isle of Capri. Each restaurant serves seafood and Italian cuisine. The Isle of Capri, a historic restaurant opened in 1952 and led by Chef Pasquale Arcese, is known among locals and visitors for its Italian dishes and views of the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

The resort’s full-service event spaces provide a setting for meetings, celebrations, and weddings.

“We are excited to add this outstanding resort to our portfolio,” said Jason Gulsen, chief operating officer at Harrison Group. “This marks our third hotel in the Virginia Beach market, and we look forward to bringing the Harrison Group’s renowned hospitality to even more guests.”