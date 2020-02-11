RENO, Nev. — Tolles Development Company recently announced plans for the development of a Hyatt Place hotel at The Summit in South Reno. In association with Pelzer Hospitality, developers plan to break ground on the site in the spring of this year. Other development partners include Bayer Properties, Azul Hospitality, Reno Engineering and DLW Architects.

“Alongside our partners, Tolles Development saw a need for an elevated hospitality experience for today’s forward-thinking travelers making a trip to Reno-Tahoe,” said Par Tolles, CEO of Tolles Development Company. “As Reno’s travel needs are diversifying and expanding, we are providing a state-of-the-art product that can meet both the business and leisure traveler at the top shopping and entertainment destination in the city”.

Steve Pelzer, CEO of Pelzer Hospitality, has a long history with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “I’ve worked with the Hyatt brand for over 30 years, most notably as the general manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village as well as Hyatt Regency La Jolla in San Diego,” Pelzer said. “The Summit is the perfect location for a Hyatt Place hotel, and I look forward to being a part of its development from the ground up.”

Advertisement

The 132-room Hyatt Place hotel will be located between the Jared Galleria of Jewelry store and Century Summit Sierra movie theater. Event space and meeting rooms will be at the core of the hotel. Guests will have access to business resources designed to accommodate and ease their travels.

Positioned at the base of Mount Rose, the Hyatt Place hotel at The Summit will be Reno’s closest hotel to Lake Tahoe, as well as the southern-most hotel in Reno with the quickest access to Nevada’s capital, Carson City. The property will be located 15 minutes from Virginia City, Carson City, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, 20 minutes away from premium skiing at Mount Rose, and 40 minutes from Tahoe’s shore.

Given the hotel’s accessibility to Lake Tahoe and the outdoor amenities provided in the region, the hotel will include a personal storage/locker room for quick storing of golf clubs, skis, and other large recreational equipment.

The Summit includes Dillard’s, Lululemon, White House Black Market, Pendleton, Apple, Century Theatre, and 12 restaurants ranging from upscale to fast-casual.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE