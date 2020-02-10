Charleston, S.C. — Makeready recently announced that its new brand, Emeline, will open in May 2020 in Charleston’s historic district. Owner and developer Rockbridge designed Emeline from the ground up. The property has 212 all-king bed guestrooms, including 128 luxury suites and 16 double king bed accommodations. Each room has branded embroidered linens from Matouk, premium in-room amenities from Red Flower, custom vinyl on Crosley turntables, and more.

“Emeline has been thoughtfully designed with every aspect in mind to delight guests and locals alike with charm and wit. A consummate host, Emeline’s tenacious team exemplifies the warmth and hospitality for which Charleston is known,” said Christine Magrann, COO of Makeready. “We look forward to inviting the local community to Emeline in May.”

1 of 3

The hotel’s F&B will include Frannie & The Fox, a wood-fired eatery, and Clerks Coffee Company. Additionally, Emeline will be home to Makeready’s luxury retail experience, Keep Shop; a fitness center; a courtyard and greenhouse for special events, meditative moments, and more; and 13,000 square feet across 10 meeting spaces for up to 350 attendees. Additional event space is available through Emeline’s newest neighbor and partner, Hank’s Social Hall.

Advertisement

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE