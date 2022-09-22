This Week’s Comings & Goings

hihotels by Hospitality International announced the hirings of Vic Vescovo and Patrick Cheedie as franchise development and assurance and marketing program directors. The two will help grow hihotels’ five brands while delivering ongoing sales and marketing support.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group has appointed Tom Mulroy as general manager of the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa owned by Key International. Mulroy was most recently area general manager for HVMG covering the Plunge Beach Hotel, Lauderdale by the Sea, and the DoubleTree Deerfield Beach/Boca Raton.

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot appointed Samuel Perry as executive chef. In his new role overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage program, Perry will lead the kitchen and develop new menus for the property’s restaurant and bar concepts.

Omni Mount Washington Resort announced Daniel DeFusco to the position of executive chef. Daniel will oversee the resort’s dining establishments and new menu developments at select dining establishments at the resort.

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston announced the appointment of Christopher Goluszka as pastry chef. Goluszka will oversee all pastry operations for the property. He will design desserts for the hotel’s onsite food and beverage outlets.

The Charleston Place announced Oliver Gaupin has joined the property’s culinary team as executive chef. During his career, Gaupin most recently held positions with Benchmark Global Hospitality and Loews Hotels & Co.

JCJ Architecture has announced that leaders have been promoted and joined its Las Vegas team. Mike Larson has been elevated to principal, JoyceLynn Lagula has been elevated to associate principal, and Derek Sola has joined the firm as design principal.