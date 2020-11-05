This Week’s Comings and Goings

Remington Hotels has named Keith Oltchick senior vice president of acquisitions and development. Oltchick is working toward growing Remington Hotels’ third-party platform, acquiring new business, and managing new-build development efforts. Oltchick was most recently senior vice president of business development for Pyramid Hotel Group.

Marriott International appointed Satya Anand as president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), a division that encompasses more than 75 countries and territories. Anand was most recently the company’s chief operations officer, luxury and Southern Europe, and global design for EMEA. He will replace Liam Brown, group president of the United States and Canada.

Mat Meadows has been named general manager of the Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, a Midas Hospitality property, where he will lead operations and guest experience services. He will also focus on strategic development of the property. Before joining Midas Hospitality, he was general manager for hotels in both Milwaukee and Chicago.

Jonathan De Paz is executive chef of Hotel Wailea, where he will lead culinary employees for its restaurant and bar outlets. In addition, De Paz is responsible for the Hotel Wailea Cooking School, which teaches culinary students throughout Hawaii. De Paz is making all new menus for the variety of culinary outlets on the property.

Opening in early 2021, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas has named executive chef Claudette Zepeda to lead its culinary outlets, including: VAGA Restaurant & Bar, The Pocket Pool & Bar, and Coffee Box. Before the new position, Zepeda was a chef and partner at El Jardín, a restaurant in downtown San Diego.

Jack Fritsche has been named regional sales executive for M3, a financial and data management platform. Fritsche was chief financial officer for A&R Hospitality/Reliant Hospitality before his new position with M3, and before that, he was senior vice president of Donohoe Hospitality Services.

Hotel industry technology platform and employee safety button provider TraknProtect named Page Petry to its Board of Advisors. Petry is working with the company’s executive management team to expand the company, develop new strategies, and help with its global marketing initiatives.

Tim Smith has been named to the Global Business Development team for Valor Hospitality Partners. He has been named head of business development for the EMEA region based in London, England. Prior to his new position, Smith was a managing partner of HVS sub-Saharan Africa.