This Week’s Comings and Goings

Chris Carr, chief operations officer of sweetgreen, will join Hilton’s Board of Directors. Carr worked for various companies before becoming the COO of sweetgreen in May 2020, including Starbucks and ExxonMobil. In addition to Hilton’s Board of Directors, Carr serves on the board of REI.

LW Hospitality Advisors has appointed Bill Doak to chief executive officer of LWHA Asset Management Services. Doak has over 35 years of hospitality experience, working for organizations including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Loews Hotels, and Morgans Hotel Group, among others.

Hotel Vin, an Autograph Collection property in Grapevine, Texas, has named a culinary leadership team to create farm-to-table menus and wine programming: Nicole Haarklau as director of food and beverage and William Salisbury as executive chef. Together, Haarklau and Salisbury will lead operations for the property’s food and beverage outlets.

The Wynn Las Vegas has named Min Kim executive chef of its Mizumi restaurant. Kim has experience at Mizumi after previously working for the Mizumi restaurant at Wynn Palace in Cotai, Macao, before joining the Wynn Las Vegas culinary team. During his career, Kim worked in cities including Seoul, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Kelly Wilson is now the regional director of talent and culture for Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown. This is a promotion for Wilson, who is leading the talent and culture of five properties in the mid-Atlantic region. Wilson started with the Fairmont Washington. D.C., Georgetown in June of 2013 as director of human resources.

Russ Dlin is sales manager for the Hotel at the University of Maryland, a hotel and conference center in College Park, Md. Dlin’s responsibilities include working for the sports and special markets segments, as well as working with site inspections and managing military, religious, and fraternal business for the property.

Sherry Orel has been named president of the certification, audit, and assurance business for Bureau Veritas. Orel will lead the company’s North American expansion plans and a team of more than 300 as Bureau Veritas works toward enhancing social responsibility needs for the hospitality industry, among others.

Adam Burke is now president and chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board after serving in the interim position since April 2020 and joining in 2016 as chief operating officer. Burke became interim president and chief executive officer following the retirement announcement of Ernst Wooden Jr.

