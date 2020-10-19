Third-Largest TownePlace Suites Opens in Nashville’s Capitol District

NASHVILLE — A joint venture development between Chicago-based The Gettys Group and Deep Cove Partners announced the grand opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Capitol District in Nashville on October 15, 2020. Located at 310 Gay Street, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Capitol District is the first hotel to open in Nashville’s Capitol District and the third largest TownePlace Suites by Marriott by total rooms in the world.

“We are excited to be part of the incredible community that makes Nashville a sought-after destination,” said Robby Gilreath, general manager of the TownePlace Suites Capitol District. “Our location allows guests to ‘stay like a local’ while channeling Nashville’s quintessential Southern hospitality just steps away from the buzz of Music City.”

Designed by interior design and development firm The Gettys Group, the TownePlace Suites Capitol District includes 204 modern studios and suites, including one-bedroom suites with terraces overlooking downtown Nashville and three top-floor studios with outdoor patios overlooking Germantown. The hotel is designed to celebrate the fauna and history of central Tennessee. Property amenities include full-size kitchens in each suite, complimentary WiFi, daily hot breakfast, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, a rooftop lounge, and an outdoor courtyard with Weber grills, entertainment centers, and firepits.

The property also has two dining concepts to accommodate guests and locals: Moonshot Coffee, a neighborhood café serving house-roasted coffee, freshly pressed juices, breakfast, and lunch options, and Zeppelin, an all-season rooftop restaurant with two bars offering a west-coast-meets-Nashville inspired dinner menu, craft cocktails, and city views, opening late fall 2020.

Additionally, guests can host meetings and events up to 50 people in the Cable Car Room, a 700-square-foot event space in the sky adjacent to the seventh-floor rooftop restaurant.

“We wanted to bring a unique TownePlace Suites by Marriott experience to Nashville,” said Roger Hill, chairman and CEO of The Gettys Group. “We’ve capitalized on all of the clever and personal touches that the TownePlace Suites brand is known for and amplified the public spaces and food and beverage offerings to provide the Capitol District with a memorable place to sit back, relax, and stay awhile.”

