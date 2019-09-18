Tucson, Ariz.- The Tuxon, an independent boutique hotel in the birthplace of Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled to open in Winter 2019 with additional amenities coming online Summer 2020. The hotel’s design is a reflection of its surroundings, inspired by the city’s cultural scene and desert environment.

Located alongside I-10 in historic West Downtown, 112-room hotel has undergone a comprehensive renovation to forge the classic with the modern, featuring amenities such as walk-in rain showers, high-speed WiFi, and 50″ in-room televisions with casting capabilities. The hotel also features a variety of curated art and interior design elements throughout the property that reflect the local southwestern culture.

The hotel also features a “loop” of hiking and bicycle trails, and a reimagined pool serves as an evening gathering place.

“We loved the layout of the property, because it allows for the pool, lounge areas, and amenities to be at the heart of the action,” explains co-creator and Tucson native Vishal Patel.

The centerpiece of The Tuxon experience is the in-development welcome building. On track to open Summer 2020, the building will greet guests with a check-in area, café, market, social areas and an indoor and outdoor bar featuring locally sourced offerings. Additionally, the co-creators have conceived a community-focused programming schedule featuring live music, local art, movie screenings, tastings and cooking workshops.

The Tuxon is operated by Tucson-based Focus Hospitality Management.

