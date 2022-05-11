The Revolution Hotel Names New Manager: Olympia Hotel Management

BOSTON—Olympia Hotel Management has announced that it has been chosen to operate The Revolution Hotel in Boston. Located in the city’s South End, the hotel is minutes away from Copley Square, Newbury Street Shopping, and the Public Garden in Back Bay. The Revolution Hotel is an art-filled space aimed at urbanites who come to stay, meet, work, dine, and socialize.

“As a New England-based hospitality company, we’re thrilled to add a Boston hotel to our growing portfolio,” said Sara Masterson, president, hotel management, for Olympia Hotel Management. “The Revolution is the perfect fit with our expertise in creating a hotel atmosphere that’s both welcoming to guests and can serve as an energetic gathering place for the community.”

The building was a former YWCA that was developed by The Mount Vernon Company and given a makeover by PCA/Prellwitz Chilinski Associates architects in 2018. The renovation paired the building with contemporary art and graphics. The 177-room hotel offers a variety of lodging options, from Revolution Lofts Suites and Revolution Lofts to Studio Lofts. The hotel has a range of more affordable rooms, including bath in-room and bath down-the-hall options. Quad rooms feature integrated bunk beds.

“We are delighted to have Olympia as our new operator,” said Bruce A. Percelay, chairman andfFounder of The Mount Vernon Company. “Matching the coolest hotel in Boston with a seasoned boutique hotel firm is a perfect match.”

The hotel has Kohi Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop, as well as Cósmica, a Mexican restaurant that serves dinner and weekend brunch. The hotel also has a community co-working space called Conspire.

Artists, artisans, and makers were enlisted to create public areas that function as a de facto art gallery. Individuals Collective was responsible for the three-story “Innovation Tower” wrapped around the lobby’s elevator column, which celebrates some of Boston’s inventions, from the typewriter to Bose headphones. A 65-foot mural interprets vignettes from Boston history is by artist Tristan Eaton. The Revolution has a 24-hour fitness center and free WiFi throughout the hotel. Dogs are welcome for a fee per stay.