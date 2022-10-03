The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.

The Quoin has 24 luxury rooms, a lobby cafe & bar with fireplace, a ground-floor restaurant with courtyard dining, a lower-level cocktail lounge, a rooftop bar, and event space, plus a gym, retail space, and a bike share program. The property derives its name from the Old French word: Quoin (pronounced “coin”) meaning “corner” or “angle,” honoring the original banking house that housed silver and gold coins throughout the 1900s.

Randall Cook, co-founder and CEO, said, “We hope this project becomes known throughout the region as a place to have on travelers’ short list for staycations, excursions, as well as to meet what we perceive as unmet demand for a boutique project in the emerging scene in Wilmington. The hotel architecture and design, personalized service, and several unique culinary experiences within the same project all add up to a compelling offering.”

The Quoin’s interior design was considered by Method Studios, Method Co.’s in-house design firm, in partnership with Stokes Architecture. Inspired by the Brandywine Valley, Method Studios reimagined the building’s materials by layering in handmade décor, floral motifs, modern furniture, and an earthy color palette.

“Our design inspiration came from a variety of sources, from psychedelic rock to 70s furniture to shaker craftsmanship,” said Daniel Olsovsky, creative director at Method Co. “But, I would say our biggest inspiration would probably be the earthy colors and forms found in the nature of this region, which can be found throughout the floral motifs in our fabrics and wallpapers and the soft, organic lines of our furnishings.”

The property’s guestrooms and suites pay homage to the building’s original architecture with details such as arched windows and moldings with vintage furniture and hand-drawn floral illustrations. Each room has a different layout but all are furnished with bedding and dining and desk chairs. Decor includes a mix of artwork with photography by David Burnett, pieces from House of Spoils, works sourced from the Brandywine Valley, and rugs from Old New House.

“So many great things have been happening in Wilmington in the past several years, Method Co. felt that it was the right time for an elevated hospitality project to open and contribute to this city’s progressive development,” said Olsovsky. “The Quoin’s location is unbeatable—only a few blocks from the Amtrak station and close to the world-class Longwood Gardens and the picturesque Brandywine Valley. We are strong believers that Wilmington is one of the greatest cities in the United States and look forward to bringing Method Co.’s unique hospitality philosophy to the city and region.”

The Quoin will also have three food & beverage concepts: The Quoin Restaurant & Bar, Rooftop at The Quoin, and Simmer Down, operated by Method Co. The Quoin Restaurant & Bar is a full-service restaurant and bar with an open kitchen. The Rooftop at The Quoin is Wilmington’s first rooftop bar with an event space and views of the hotel’s adjoining courtyard and the steeple of the Old Town Hall. And The Simmer Down cocktail bar and lounge offers classic cocktails with an edge.

Method Co. has a hospitality experience within The Quoin that leverages its location and lends itself to the environment with a nature-inspired brand identity. This is the fourth hotel to open outside of Philadelphia for Method Co.