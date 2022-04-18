The Pinch to Open in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, South Carolina— The Pinch, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with Morris Adjmi Architects, officially opens its doors this month in Charleston, South Carolina. Housed in two original Victorian-style structures dating back as early as 1843, alongside one newly constructed building, the new property has been changed into a boutique hotel experience, featuring 22 rooms and suites and three residences that are available for stays of 30 days or longer. The hotel will have two restaurants coming this summer: an oyster and cocktail den and a full-service restaurant with an outdoor courtyard. The second hotel to open outside of Philadelphia for Method Co., the renovation included: Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, HIROKI, ROOST Apartment Hotels, and Whyle. The Pinch will continue the brand’s mission of blending boutique hotel experiences with modern conveniences and amenities.

From the existing building’s architecture, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, The Pinch draws inspiration from the building’s past and the city’s preservation efforts over the years. The hotel and restaurants are an assemblage of three buildings, with rooms, suites, and residences, a hotel lobby, spa, and oyster and cocktail bar, all housed in the former Bob Ellis buildings that were built in 1869, which still have the original facade retained along King Street, while the Lequeux-Williams House, previously a private residence dating back to 1843, has been repurposed into a restaurant and bar that has a third-floor penthouse residence with detailing, a kitchen, and a fireplace. The Pinch’s interiors have an aesthetic that creates a contemporary look, where each of the guestrooms, public spaces, and residences use materials such as clay, stone, and original wood with modern design elements to create a multi-layered look.

The Pinch’s entrance is located at the rear of the main building off of Ellis Alley, an alleyway that connects the lobby entrance across to the Lequeux-Williams House and George Street. Upon arrival to the lobby, guests are greeted by a free-standing concierge desk, a McIntosh stereo, and a combination of finishes and vintage fixtures from a range of eras to evoke the feeling of a living room, including vinyl, books, and artwork. Historically accurate wooden windows and French doors allow natural light in while hues in the BDDW sofa, rug, and a Snoopy table lamp bring a 1970s inspiration. The lobby has a painting by Lucas Reiner.

Each of The Pinch’s 25 accommodations are a mix of king and loft rooms, one- and two-bedroom suites, and residences. While there are variations and different configurations in each room, all feature a full kitchen, farmhouse sinks, brass taps, BlueStar ranges, and cabinetry. The bathrooms all have brass Waterworks fixtures, hand-painted floor tiles, walk-in showers, and black walnut vanities with Arabescato Calacatta stone. All rooms, suites, and residences include washers, dryers, and closets. The Lequeux-Williams House penthouse residence has an open concept, separate king bedroom, living and dining area with a fireplace, and a private veranda.

Finishings layer the room, including lighting from Santa & Cole, Original BTC, Allied Maker, and glazed lamps by Aaron Poritz. Artwork throughout The Pinch includes etchings, graphite, and paintings by Lucas Reiner, lithographs by David Salle and Kelsey Brookes, and paintings by Fausto Rossi, in addition to a collection of photography and artwork by various artists. Furnishings include armchairs from Lawson-Fenning, sofas by Interior Defined, Chelsea Textiles dressers and nightstands, and a collection of pieces by Aaron Poritz & Morris Adjmi through their FurnitureWorks studio. Wallcoverings throughout are by Lewis & Wood and Farrow & Ball, and rugs were in collaboration with Old New House. The lobby is a mixture of furniture including BDDW, Ochre, Gubi, Lawson-Fenning, and Ben Johnson. Throughout The Pinch is an assortment of objects, living plants, and books. The outdoor terrace off the main lobby includes a wood-burning fireplace and furniture by Casamidy.

The hotel will also be home to two full-service restaurants opening later this summer: The Quinte, an oyster house and bar with a direct connection to the lobby in the main building, and a restaurant located across Ellis Alley in the Lequeux-Williams House. Both restaurants will have beverage programs that have craft cocktails along with a list of local beer and a wine selection with a focus on French and European producers.

Located in downtown Charleston at the intersection of King and George Streets in the Ansonborough neighborhood, The Pinch is situated near retail shops, a dining scene, the College of Charleston, and historical attractions.