The Notary Hotel Takes Up Residence in Philadelphia’s City Hall Annex

City Hall Annex in Downtown Philadelphia has a rich history, and The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, takes up residence in the space just across from City Hall. Maintaining its boutique status while providing luxury amenities and services, The Notary serves a niche market in Philadelphia, delivering an authentic nod to its 1920s roots.

Constructed in 1926, the building originally served as a government facility and references to its earliest years are placed throughout to tell the story of its past. Premier Project Management was tasked with refreshing the property, and it did so by conserving many original elements of the building and supplementing them with new designs and modern artifacts.

In the lobby, men’s hats create sculpture pieces on pedestals, and the front desk has nameplates like those found in the 20s. New marble floors and millwork add to original pieces, like the bronze revolving door at the hotel’s entrance. The Notary has an in-house Spanish tapas restaurant called Sabroso+Sorbo, which displays authentic Spanish pottery and has ceramic pendant lighting over dining tables. Guestrooms are meant to balance the vintage elements of the hotel with modern accents; artifacts are strung throughout the guestrooms, but eclectic contemporary designs aim to please today’s travelers.

The property is owned by Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Premier Project Management oversaw The Notary Hotel’s redesign.

