The Neptune Resort Added to the Springboard Hospitality Portfolio

LOS ANGELES—Springboard Hospitality, a hospitality management company with 38 independent and branded properties throughout the United States, announced the addition of The Neptune Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to its portfolio. With Springboard Hospitality’s hotel management platform, The Neptune Resort will thrive as a beach resort on the Gulf Coast.

“We are excited to welcome The Neptune Resort to Springboard Hospitality,” said Ben Rafter, CEO. “This news continues an exciting portfolio expansion in 2021 where we have strategically increased our presence in Florida and beach destinations, while continuing to leverage our expertise in managing independent hotels.”

A vacation destination for over 30 years, The Neptune Resort sits on the white sand beaches of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, with 71 suites and two heated pools. A gateway to West Florida, the resort is 30 minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport and near golfing, fishing, and MLB spring training.

The resort joins Springboard Hospitality through a partnership between Continental Hospitality Group and Springboard Investment Advisors, the recently established investing and advisory affiliate of Springboard Hospitality.

“We are excited to acquire The Neptune Resort with Springboard Hospitality. Our collective team brings deep experience and an entrepreneurial approach that will continue the success of the resort,” said Adam Valente, president of Continental Hospitality Group.

The closing of the resort’s acquisition marks the culmination of the first year of operation for Springboard Investment Advisors, which advised on investments in Jackson, Wyoming; Denver, Colorado; Kona, Hawaii; and Maui, Hawaii. The firm offers vertically integrated hotel advisory services, including acquisitions support, development, asset management, receivership, and capital solutions for stakeholders.

“Springboard Investment Advisors was established to support financial stakeholders in the hotel industry,” said Sean Williams, managing partner. “Our experienced team assists hotel investors, lenders, and developers with creative solutions for the lodging industry and continues to seek investment and advisory opportunities.”