The Monsaraz San Diego, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

POINT LOMA, California—Point Loma welcomed its first new hotel in over a decade with the opening of The Monsaraz San Diego, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Developed by Lamming Co. in partnership with Alliance Development, KNA Design, R&R Construction, and JWDA architects, The Monsaraz celebrates Point Loma through its design, amenities, and guest experience, offering a haven in the heart of one of San Diego’s coastal towns.

“We developed The Monsaraz with one goal in mind: ‘Create a place that enables our guests, their visitors, friend, and the community to awaken their senses, be inspired to live in the moment, and take time for a luxurious pause—an immersive experience that allows them to try something new, to relax, enjoy, and celebrate one another,’” said Cameron Lamming, founder of Lamming Co. “We hope The Monsaraz leaves a welcoming legacy for Point Loma and San Diego, a legacy that brings together travelers from around the world and all walks of life in shared experience.”

The boutique hotel, designed to create a welcoming environment with the use of hand-hewn materials, custom tiles, mid-century modern furniture, and art features, features 92 guestrooms, including three suites, with views of the rolling hills of Point Loma, the Bay, and the downtown skyline. Hallways lead guests on an art-lined journey to the guestrooms, which feature designs accented with blues that range from soft to vibrant grays and pops of wood. Mobile desks in all guestrooms make for customized work and leisure experiences. Bathrooms feature blue ceramic patterned tile, inspired by Portuguese styles, with oversized walk-in showers and vanities.

Guests and locals can gather and connect in common spaces, including the hotel’s 4,000 square-foot open-air courtyard with a live tree, locally painted and designed mural, and living plant wall—the location for cocktails by the fire, weekend workouts, live music, art installations, pop-up cooking classes that enable local chefs to showcase their talents, and Sunday “fun-days” of all kinds. The courtyard is purpose-built with the goal to create an atmosphere that fosters friendships and connections. Guests may also find their way to The Monsaraz’s third floor “hideaway.”

The Monsaraz is also home to Westerly Public House, a 60-seat Cali-Aussie concept that will have coastal cuisine inspired by both Aussie and SoCal beach culture. Westerly Public House’s menu has a focus on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients, with signature dishes including mushroom toasties, fish and chips, and peri peri chicken, plus a selection of classic “California” favorites and a wine and cocktail list.

As part of the Tapestry Collection, The Monsaraz has implemented Hilton’s CleanStay program. Hilton, in collaboration with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and in consultation with Mayo Clinic, has launched a standard of cleanliness and disinfection called Hilton CleanStay. Hilton CleanStay is a system that incorporates RB’s know-how and scientific approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Experts from Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team are enhancing Hilton’s cleaning and disinfection protocols. Hilton CleanStay builds upon the already-in-place standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton’s more than 6,300 properties worldwide, where hospital-grade cleaning products and protocols are in use.