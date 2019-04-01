The Leading Hotels of the World Adds First New Members of 2019

NEW YORK—The Leading Hotels of the World has added its first new members of 2019. Eight properties were added to its portfolio of more than 400 independent luxury hotels, including one new U.S. member.

“After adding more than 50 new members in 2018, we are thrilled to build upon the momentum and welcome our first new members of the year,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, vice president, membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “This notable group of properties includes recently opened new builds, renovated masterpieces, and time-honored gems found in popular and emerging destinations. We look forward to our curious travelers experiencing these eight new members around the globe.”

The Leading Hotels of the World new members include Al Bait Sharjah (Sharjah, United Arab Emirates); Antigon Urban Chic Hotel (Thessaloniki, Greece); Britannia Hotel (Trondheim, Norway); Hotel Des Indes (The Hauge, Netherlands); Nobu Hotel Los Cabos (Los Cabos, Mexico); Raya Heritage (Amphur Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand); Savoy Palace (Funchal, Portugal); and Mr. C Coconut Grove (Coconut Grove, Fla.).

Mr. C Coconut Grove will open in April 2019 in South Florida. The hotel will have 100 rooms and suites with private terraces, a new Italian dining concept, and the rooftop Bellini Restaurant and Bar.