Homewood Suites Opens in Boston-Marlborough Market

Berlin, Mass.—Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston-Marlborough recently opened its doors to guests and became the first extended-stay hotel to open in the Boston-Marlborough market in more than 10 years. The hotel is jointly owned by New Hampshire-based hospitality company, Roedel Companies, and Massachusetts-based developer, Riverbridge North, LLC. The hotel, which is also the first extended-stay hotel in the Roedel portfolio, is the newest property to open in the Riverbridge mixed-use village.

“The growing volume of business and recreational travelers to the Boston-Marlborough market, combined with limited lodging accommodations, provided a clear opportunity to introduce an upscale, suite-style product to the region,” said David Roedel, business development officer of Roedel Companies. “Together with Riverbridge North, LLC, we are proud to introduce Homewood Suites to this market, which combines the comforts of home with the convenience of the office.”

The 105-room, all-suite hotel offers a mix of studios and one-bedroom suites. Located nearby are major corporations that require long-distance visitors, including General Electric, IBM, and Raytheon. The property is also near one of the largest indoor skating facilities in the country, New England Sports Center, which is expected to drive social weekend and larger sport group visitors to the hotel year-round. Also in close proximity is the Solomon Pond Mall and The International and Juniper Hill golf courses. The Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston-Marlborough is approximately 45 minutes from Boston Logan International Airport and 30 minutes from Worcester Regional Airport.

Each of the hotel’s suites has separate living and sleeping areas and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher. Complimentary WiFi and a large desk allow for working remotely, and the living area includes a 43-inch high-definition television. Additional amenities include blackout curtains, MP3 connected clock radios, connecting rooms, non-allergenic feather pillows, dining table and chairs, ergonomic desk chairs, eating area with sofa sleeper, phone with voicemail capabilities, coffee makers, and weekday newspaper delivery. Mobility and hearing accessible suites are also available.

Beyond suites, the property has a 24-hour business center located off the lobby on the ground floor includes two workspaces complete with high-speed desktops, complimentary printing service, and photocopying service. The 750-square-foot Riverbridge Room is also located right off the lodge on the ground floor, offering 300 square feet of breakout space—a comfort capacity of 24 people—and provides access to a wall-mounted television, a drop-down screen and projector, and the outdoor patio.

The hotel also has an outdoor half-court basketball court, an outdoor kitchen with two grills and prep stations, a year-round indoor swimming pool, and a 24-hour fitness center. Additional guest perks include a complimentary full hot breakfast every morning, evening socials on select weeknights, 24-hour guest laundry facility, and a complimentary shuttle van to nearby businesses and shopping.