Summit Suites in Frisco, Colorado, Acquired by Five Senses Hospitality

DENVER — Denver-based hotel company Five Senses Hospitality has announced the acquisition of the former Baymont Inn & Suites in Frisco, Colorado. The deal is part of a joint venture with Bedford Lodging, a Dallas-based hotel development company with which Five Senses has a partnership to manage the day-to-day operations of its assets. The hotel will operate independently as the Summit Suites while undergoing an extensive renovation before joining the major hotel brand which will enhance their guest experience.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to add a property at an attractive basis in an unbelievable location. Summit County is a great example of an economy that is projected to rebound quickly in a post-COVID world. The location is appealing to travelers due to the infinite outdoor activities and incredible landscape,” said Chris Manley, founder and president of Five Senses Hospitality.

The 127-room Summit Suites is for individuals wanting to explore all that Summit County has to offer, including skiing at several mountain resorts such as Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain. and Vail. Guests can enjoy Dillion Reservoir, a 300-acre lake just minutes from the property. Several shopping and dining options are within walking distance in the mountain town just 90 minutes from Denver.

Advertisement

Manley, former COO of Denver-based Stonebridge Companies, and Jeff Blackman founded Five Senses Hospitality in the fall of 2020. The hotel group manages eight properties, totaling more than 750 rooms and more than 120 team members. Five Senses Hospitality focuses on select-service and extended stay hotels in the southeast and western United States. Manley and Blackman share a combined nearly 60 years of hotel and real estate investment experience.