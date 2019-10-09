New York – Study Hotels will continue its growth into university markets with its fourth property, The Study at Johns Hopkins, scheduled to open the third quarter of 2021.

The 115-room hotel will feature reconfigured, deluxe room accommodations, and new inspired public spaces filled with natural light. Located at the main gate of Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Campus, and as part of the revitalized Charles Village corridor, guests will feel immersed in both campus life and the surrounding community.

As with all Study Hotels, The Study at Johns Hopkins will be designed to encourage social interaction, reflection, and rejuvenation. The hotel will embody the academic spirit and personality of the campus through the unique design of signature Study units and suites, as well as approximately 2,500 square feet of conference space. A regionally inspired restaurant/bar with its own entrance will make a perfect addition to the dynamic Homewood Campus and add liveliness to the neighborhood.

“Johns Hopkins is in perfect alignment with our selective growth strategy and offers us an amazing opportunity to become an integral part of their culture. I couldn’t think of a more perfect location for our newest property. We are proud to have The Study at Johns Hopkins join our growing family alongside The Study at Yale, The Study at University City, and The Study at University of Chicago,” said Paul McGowan, president & founder of Hospitality 3 and Study Hotels.

“The community surrounding the university’s main campus has needed more hotel space for many years to accommodate visitors from around the world,” says Mitch Bonanno, JHU’s chief real estate officer. “We are excited to welcome The Study at Johns Hopkins to our campus and neighborhood, as it will be an attractive amenity for our campus, city, and all of those who visit. ”

Rooms will be equipped with signature Study Hotels amenities, including leather reading chairs, work desks, and large windows.

The hotel’s Living Room will encourage social interaction in a comfortable environment, and the space will be furnished with an eclectic mix of transitional and contemporary style furniture. A large bookcase, a hallmark feature of the Study Hotels Living Room, will showcase an abundant supply of books written by Johns Hopkins University authors and scholars, while museum cases and a variety of artwork will pique the interest of the academic and visually curious.