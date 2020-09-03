HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of August 23-29, 2020, decreased slightly for the second consecutive week, according to the latest data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs Aug. 23-29, 2020 vs. Aug. 25-31, 2019 Occupancy: 48.2% (-27.7%)

ADR: $98.39 (-23.2%)

RevPAR: $47.38 (-44.5%)

U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of August 23-29 dropped 27.7 percent year over year to 48.2 percent. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 23.2 percent to $98.39 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 44.5 percent to $47.38.

The industry sold 237,000 fewer room nights than the previous week, which represented a demand decrease of 1.3 percent. Week-over-week demand improvements had been a constant since mid-April, but as summer ends and leisure travel fades, hotel performance gains have flattened, according to STR.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (42.5 percent) for the week of August 23-29, but higher ADR ($99.22) than all other markets.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (60.6 percent). Three additional markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (53 percent); San Diego, California (52.3 percent); and Houston, Texas (51 percent).

A week-over-week jump in Houston from 38.9 percent occupancy the previous week can be attributed to evacuations and displaced residents due to Hurricane Laura, according to STR.

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (26.6 percent) and Orlando, Florida (27.2 percent).

