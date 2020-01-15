DENVER – Stonebridge Companies, a Denver-based, privately owned hotel owner, operator and developer, in partnership with an affiliate of Walton Street Capital, LLC, has acquired the 410-room Le Méridien New Orleans hotel. The acquisition is the group’s third in the New Orleans market and second in just over 12 months, having purchased the Embassy Suites by Hilton New Orleans in late 2018.

Le Méridien is located in the heart of downtown at 333 Poydras Street near Harrah’s New Orleans Casino, the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, and the Warehouse Arts District. The property also provides access to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center, and the Port of New Orleans Cruise Ship Terminal.

The full-service upscale hotel offers modern guestrooms and suites with boutique furnishings and destination-inspired artwork. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, rooftop pool, onsite restaurants with all-day dining, a business center, and more than 13,000 square feet of versatile event space.

“The acquisition of our first Le Méridien brand hotel and an additional property in New Orleans is a fantastic complement to our growing portfolio of more than 60 hotels and reinforces our position as an industry leader in hotel development, ownership, and management,” said Navin C. Dimond, founder, president, and CEO of Stonebridge Companies. “Last year we purchased the Embassy Suites by Hilton New Orleans and have enjoyed providing ‘Distinguished Hospitality’ to our guests. New Orleans is truly a great American city, and the Le Méridien is ideally located for both leisure and business travelers alike visiting downtown New Orleans.”

Stonebridge Companies’ portfolio of 63 hotels and more than 10,000 guestrooms includes select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale, and full-service hotels stretching from Boston to Anchorage, Alaska, to Southern California.

