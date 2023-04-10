Spire Hospitality Appoints New Senior Vice President of Accounting

IRVING, Texas–Spire Hospitality, a nationally recognized third-party hotel management company, has appointed Elizabeth Hernandez Sosa as senior vice president of accounting. She will report to Chris Russell, CEO of Spire Hospitality.

Hernandez Sosa most recently worked at Likewize, a tech protection and support company, as its chief accounting officer. Before that, she served as vice president, corporate controller for more than seven years at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Prior to that, she held a director of shared services position at Borden Dairy.

Elizabeth has a master’s degree in Business Administration and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

“Hiring the right talent is essential to generating results for our owners,” Russell said. “Hiring Elizabeth is another positive step in adding key leadership as we continue to grow the portfolio. We understand that the people we bring on board significantly impact our culture and success, and are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our team. We look forward to her sharing her extensive knowledge and experience with our accounting team and being a key leader in our management company.”