DALLAS–OpenKey has announced a partnership with guest acquisition platform SiteMinder to make the delivery of mobile keys automated, faster, and more widely available to hotel properties worldwide. Together, the companies will reach more than 160 countries where their platforms are currently active.

The automated mobile key delivery will be enabled by SiteMinder Exchange, a connectivity solution launched in the summer for creators of hotel property management systems (PMSs) and hotel applications. Hotel properties that subscribe to both a SiteMinder Exchange-connected PMS and the OpenKey mobile platform will have access to this automated mobile key feature.

“More and more hotels have come to realize how employing the latest technology can mean a greater focus on delivering a seamless guest experience,” said Dai Williams, senior vice president of global partnerships at SiteMinder. “We are thrilled to collaborate with like-minded partners such as OpenKey, which have been instrumental in driving the change that seeks to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers and the hotels where they stay.”

“As mobile key becomes the standard, our goal is to make it even faster and more convenient,” said Brian Shedd, vice president of sales and marketing for OpenKey. “Integration with solid partners such as SiteMinder will ensure that automatic mobile key delivery is the way of the future. We are proud to collaborate with them and deliver innovative solutions designed to perfect mobile hospitality.”

SiteMinder today services 30,000 hotels with guest acquisition solutions that generate $35 million in hotel revenue each year. OpenKey was founded in 2014 and recently opened a second office in Shanghai, China. Its mobile key technology can be found across 60 countries on six continents.