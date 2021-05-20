Signia by Hilton Atlanta Breaks Ground

ATLANTA—Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA), the largest combined convention, sports, and entertainment campus in North America, and global hospitality company Hilton yesterday broke ground on Signia by Hilton Atlanta, the first newly constructed hotel for Signia by Hilton.

Signia by Hilton is a meetings and events brand, combining an elevated hotel experience with meeting and event spaces, all delivered with the safety and security of customers in mind. Boston-based Drew Company is the developer for the 975-room property with Gensler as the architect and a joint venture between Skanska and SG Contracting as the general contractor.

“Signia by Hilton Atlanta completes our vision for a connected campus and delivers a package of facilities unrivaled in any city in the United States,” said Frank Poe, executive director of GWCCA. “More importantly, it solidifies the Authority’s status as the economic catalyst for the area, spurring billions in growth along the west side of our campus.”

Owned by GWCCA and managed by Hilton Management Services, Signia by Hilton Atlanta will overlook the Mercedes-Benz Stadium sports and entertainment complex and will be connected to the Congress Center. Offering 75,000 square feet of meeting space, a destination bar, signature restaurant, wellness amenities, and modern guestrooms, construction is expected to be completed by late 2023.

“This is a tremendous milestone for Signia by Hilton as the first groundbreaking for the brand, and we are thrilled to mark this occasion with our partners,” said Gary Steffen, category head, full-service brands, Hilton. “Signia by Hilton will deliver an exceptional guest experience to both business and leisure travelers through unparalleled, dynamic meetings and events capabilities, world-class design, thoughtful innovations, signature food and beverage experiences, and premium wellness offerings in the world’s most desirable locations.”

“Signia by Hilton Atlanta will enhance our position as a top meeting and convention destination,” said William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “To be able to offer Hilton’s state-of-the-art, premier meetings brand hotel connected to one of the country’s leading convention centers creates an exciting new option for meeting planners and guests.”

Using feedback from meeting professionals, guests, owners, and developers, the Signia by Hilton brand was created to solve critical gaps in the industry to deliver an unparalleled experience from check-in to check-out. Today, consumer and professional feedback continues to shape Signia by Hilton with Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, which address the evolving needs of meeting professionals, including flexibility in planning and transparency in cleanliness policies.

Signia by Hilton Atlanta will join a portfolio of hotels in urban and resort destinations and boast a variety of amenities and services, including:

Arrival experience: Guests will be greeted by locally inspired architecture in the lobby, manicured landscaping, and welcoming team members.

Modern guestrooms: From the contemporary design and finishes that take inspiration from the Atlanta area to the use of technology—such as Digital Key, which allows guests to check-in, enter, and control room settings via a smartphone—the rooms will serve as a haven for comfort and convenience.

A destination bar: The bar will serve as the heart of Signia by Hilton Atlanta, offering sophisticated design and serving as the go-to place for on-trend cocktails and small plates.

A range of food options: The property will feature a signature restaurant based on a chef-driven concept, providing Atlanta locals and guests with dishes and beverages in a memorable setting. Signia by Hilton Atlanta will also have a grab-and-go market for those looking to enjoy a take-out meal or snack.

Wellness offerings: The hotel will have a fitness center with wellness innovations, group classes, and activities, all in a space designed to make guests feel their best.

Meetings and events: No matter the size of the gathering, Signia by Hilton Atlanta’s meeting and event spaces will provide a contemporary, comfortable setting and advanced technology.

Signia by Hilton Atlanta guests will enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands.