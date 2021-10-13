Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel Now Managed by PM Hotel Group

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group, an independent hospitality management company, has been selected to manage the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel. This latest addition further expands PM Hotel Group’s mid-Atlantic portfolio of Marriott-affiliated properties.

Located near Harrisburg’s demand generators, the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel is also 10 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania’s Chocolate World, and Hersheypark attractions. The 347-room Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel features 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as an on-site fitness center, restaurant, and pub. Together with PM Hotel Group’s capex team, the hotel will immediately begin a multi-million-dollar renovation that will touch all areas of the building.

“We know and love the refreshed Sheraton brand ethos, creating spaces where we welcome guests as part of our community. Travelers and locals want to connect, they want to gather and enjoy a sense of community,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “We are honored that we were selected to help execute the evolution of the Sheraton Harrisburg and transform the property while imbuing our people-first culture, our commitment to detail, and passion for innovation with our partners, team members, and guests.”

Advertisement

PM Hotel Group currently manages approximately 30 Marriott-affiliated hotels, including the Philadelphia Marriott Old City and the Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown in Pennsylvania.