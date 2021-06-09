She Has a Deal Announces Pitch Competition Winners

McLEAN, Virginia—Officials of She Has a Deal (SHaD), a real estate investment platform that creates pathways to hotel ownership and development for women, announced the winners of its event.

Over the last year, participants completed more than 12 hours of intensive hotel investment education to learn how to source, evaluate, and raise capital for a real hotel deal.

Five teams were selected at a virtual preliminary round to move forward to the finals, where they pitched live to a judging panel of top-level hotel business executives, entrepreneurs, and investors. Held at Hilton’s Innovation Gallery at the Hilton McLean, Virginia, the event also was broadcast on the She Has a Deal website.

Three prizes were awarded. The Viewers’ Choice award, voted on by the live stream audience, was given to PEN Investments, comprised of Nadia Cismesia, Polina Shavrina, and Emma Toppi from Michigan State University.

Second place, a cash award of $5,000, was awarded to Eden Investment Management, made up of Angel Deng and Kayleen Fan.

The grand prize winner was Celeste Companies, the company name used by individual pitcher Emma Claire Spring. Spring was awarded $50,000 in deal equity through SHaD Prosperity Fund I, a vehicle for investing in women-led hotel projects.

“I have dreamed of becoming a hotel owner since I was a little girl and I’m proud to say that dream will now become a reality,” said Spring.

A graduate of Washington State University, Spring pitched a Delta Hotel conversion located in Chantilly, Virginia. The existing property would undergo a renovation to add meeting space and an American-style casual dining concept. As part of her pitch, Spring went through the process of negotiating key money and identifying a management company with whom she would work.

“I am so incredibly grateful for everything I’ve learned, the people I’ve met, and the confidence I’ve gained from this experience. This is just the beginning of my hotel ownership experience. I’m excited to see what the future brings and to continue breaking the glass ceiling,” said Spring.

According to Noah Silverman, global development officer for the United States and Canada at Marriott International, “It was an incredibly inspiring day. The future of our industry is in good hands, and it’s clear that more and more of those hands will belong to women.”

“I’m so proud of Emma Claire. All of the pitches were extraordinary, and she really put in the work to stand out. For a solo pitcher to win just shows that if you want something badly enough and are willing to work for it, big things can happen,” said Tracy Prigmore, founder of She Has a Deal.

“After holding a scaled-back version of the pitch competition last year due to the pandemic, it was thrilling to be able to execute everything we envisioned. I am so grateful to our sponsors, especially founding sponsors Marriott International and Hilton, for helping us bring this to life,” said Prigmore.

Applications for the 2022 pitch competition will be accepted starting June 24, 2021; the deadline to apply is September 15.