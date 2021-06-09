NEW YORK—Millennium Hotels and Resorts announced the opening of M Social Times Square New York, marking the brand’s first outpost in the United States. The new lifestyle offering will merge the energy of Times Square with contemporary design, art, and rooms to create an engaging retreat for guests to gather, work, and discover what New York has to offer.

The 480-room M Social Times Square New York is located in the heart of Times Square and is within walking distance of popular New York attractions, including Broadway, the Theater District, Central Park, and Fifth Avenue.

A hub for explorers, M Social features spaces that are designed to be accessible, comfortable, and practical to guests needs, including outdoor venues with views of the city.

“M Social is unique—through its distinctive design experience, guests are invited to connect, explore, and create. As we reemerge from the pandemic, there is no better time to exchange ideas and appreciate divergent thinking and creativity,” said Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited. “We are thrilled to introduce the first North American location in New York and Times Square in particular, which exudes such a palpable energy. M Social New York is the destination for people in the know, who live in the now.”

Food and Beverage

M Social New York is home to the vibrant bar and lounge, Beast & Butterflies, a private offering perched above Times Square with unobstructed views of the city and a vantage point for the iconic Times Square Ball Drop. In an intimate yet approachable setting, guests of Beast & Butterflies can enjoy a 7,500 square foot wrap around terrace adjacent to an indoor glass perch. Beast & Butterflies is designed to be a vibrant space with a curated cocktail menu and light bites.

Artwork

M Social New York has an eclectic art collection and pairs its architecture with contemporary designs that illustrate a story based on New York City’s main characteristics. The lobby has a digital art installation that combines architecture, contemporary art, and technology to create an unexpected and dynamic experience. Thirty-two screens display a library of digital art that displays immersive digital pieces throughout the area. Art consultants are featured throughout the hotel with installations such as the 600 square foot lobby art wall, designed to enhance the aesthetic and spatial designs of the Times Square property.

Guestrooms

The hotel’s distinctive, contemporary guestrooms are designed for travelers to rest and re-energize with the guests’ practical needs in mind. Each guestroom has Times Square, river, or city views, and each guestroom comes equipped with modern workspaces and ergonomic chairs, Serta mattresses, and streaming-capable smart TVs, among other modern conveniences.

The M Social brand was launched in Singapore in 2016. Millennium Hotels and Resorts is exploring ways to grow the brand in more cities with strong character, capture diverse stories, and build up a community that shares itself with authenticity, an open mind, and giving heart. M Social New York will be the third location for the brand, with other properties in Singapore and Auckland.