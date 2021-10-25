Ross Group Begins Construction on Life House Berkshires in Lenox, Mass.

Ross Group, Life House Berkshires, and their investor-partners announce the groundbreaking of their latest project in Lenox, Massachusetts. The partners will convert an existing motel constructed in 1973 into a Berkshires retreat. The project highlights Ross Group’s knowledge in using existing buildings to create spaces and experiences.

A renovation and new addition designed by BMA Architectural Group will expand the property to 65-keys and add a new custom-designed lobby, bar, and outdoor patio. Guests will be able to enjoy a localized menu of light food and craft beverages, and experience all the seasons of New England at multiple outdoor fire pits. “We are taking advantage of what already existed at this great site and modernizing the property with thoughtful design and amenities to deliver an amazing guest experience,” stated Charles Snyder, head of hospitality investments at Ross Group.

Located in the heart of the Berkshires in the town of Lenox, the hotel is 120 miles from Boston and 140 miles from New York. Life House Berkshires is close to dining, entertainment venues, and historic sites. “We have been targeting high barrier to entry leisure destinations and the Berkshires has been a renowned vacation destination since the 1800s. We are excited to add to that history.”

Life House Berkshires is anticipated to open in May 2022.