Pivot by Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage The Mills House Hotel

ATLANTA—Hospitality management company, Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by RLJ Lodging Trust to manage The Mills House Hotel under Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical. Built in 1853, the property, otherwise known as “The Pink Hotel,” is a testament to the history of Charleston and features 216 rooms and suites, 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and the elegant Barbadoes Room restaurant, which offers Southern cuisine. Under new management, the property will undergo a transformation and repositioning.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Davidson after experiencing their best-in-class management for many years,” said Leslie Hale, president and CEO, RLJ Lodging Trust. “What stood out to us most about Pivot was the team’s firm grasp on how to creatively activate spaces and create experiences that will drive premium market share and maximize asset value.”

“It’s a privilege to be granted the opportunity to expand our Charleston footprint even further with the addition of this historic asset,” said Davidson Hospitality Group President Thom Geshay. “In collaboration with our long-term partners at RLJ Lodging Trust, we look forward to stewarding an enhanced, differentiated product in the Holy City and to delivering heartfelt hospitality while creating exceptional value.”

In the city of Charleston, Pivot also operates Hotel Bella Grace and The Ryder Hotel. The Mills House Hotel is situated in the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, near the King Street retail area as well as the City Market and other tourist attractions. Since the property opened in the mid-19th century, The Mills House Hotel, named for and built by local grain merchant Otis Mills, has seen historical events and the hotel survived the city’s destruction during the Civil War. Although it was demolished and replicated in 1968, elements from the original building, including the ironwork and cornices, were preserved and remain a part of the hotel’s architecture.