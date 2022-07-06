RealTime Reservation Collaborates With SAS to Create ARROW

LONG ISLAND, New York—RealTime Reservation is collaborating with SAS to apply analytics to the ancillary revenue data it collects from its pre-arrival hub. The resulting intelligence will help hoteliers develop informed ancillary revenue plans.

“SAS has done an extraordinary job of providing the hospitality industry with prescriptive analytics globally for decades,” says Shawn Tarter, CEO and founder of RealTime Reservation. “By working together we’ll tap into never-before-seen data on ancillary revenues, granting hoteliers full-scale reports on where they should focus to optimize revenues through their own amenities and activities.”

“RealTime Reservation and SAS will deliver benchmark reports on ancillary revenues to the market,” said Chris Knothe, principal industry consultant at SAS. “Extracurricular services, including the amenities offered on-site, and how they impact revenues are an important aspect of managing growth and maximizing profitability on the way towards ‘total revenue management’. RealTime Reservation is a leader in this area and together we’ll be able to provide intelligence that hotels and resorts will find particularly useful and important when optimizing ancillary profit centers.”

The new service by RealTime Reservation and powered by SAS is called ARROW (Ancillary Revenue Reporting Optimization Worldwide) and was officially introduced at HITEC 2022 in Orlando, Florida.