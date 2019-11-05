RevPAR Jumps 17 Percent for New Orleans Hotels in September

New Orleans hotels had a stellar month in September 2019, according to the latest report from HotStats. The city hosted two Saints home games, including the season opener on September 9, as well as Southern Decadence (oftentimes referred to as the Gay Mardi Gras), a six-day affair that runs through September 2 over Labor Day weekend, driving demand. As a result, occupancy increased 8.3 percentage points over the same time last year. Combined with a 4.9 percent rise in average rate, RevPAR grew a resounding 17.9 percent year-over-year (YOY) in September.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators — New Orleans Hotels

September 2019 vs. September 2018 RevPAR: +17.9% to $139.93

TRevPAR: +13.8% to $216.25

Payroll: +5.5% to $62.99

GOPPAR: +22.6% to $88.30

With robust growth within the rooms department, TRevPAR climbed double digits as well, up 13.8 percent over last September. Beyond rooms, New Orleans hotels also posted a 9.1 percent jump in food and beverage revenue on a per-available-room basis. In all, GOPPAR climbed a hearty 22.6 percent YOY—more than 20 percentage points higher than the year-to-date number.

The Big Easy was able to drive substantial profit gains even in the face of rising costs, which included a 5.5 percent YOY jump in labor costs and a 10.9 percent uplift in utility costs, both on a per-available-room basis. Profit margin for the city settled in at 40.8 percent in September—2.9 percentage points higher than at the same time last year.